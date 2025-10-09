Autoliv and HSAE: new strategic joint venture to advance automotive safety electronics

Autoliv announced its intent to form a new joint venture with HSAE, a leading Chinese developer of automotive electronics

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced its intent to form a new joint venture with Hangsheng Electric Co., Ltd. (HSAE), a leading Chinese developer of automotive electronics. The joint venture will focus on developing and manufacturing advanced safety electronics for the rapidly evolving Chinese automotive market.

The joint venture is expected to be formally established in Q1 2026, pending regulatory approvals from relevant Chinese authorities. Autoliv will hold a 40% stake, while HSAE will hold 60%, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation and long-term collaboration.

The headquarters and production facilities of the new joint venture will be located strategically near Shanghai and close to several existing Autoliv sites in China. The focus will be on products that include features such as:

Hands-On Detection (HOD)

Pre-pretensioner mechatronic integration (PPMI)

Electronic applications for seatbelt systems and driver units

Combining Global Safety Leadership with Local Electronics Expertise

“This strategic partnership highlights Autoliv’s commitment to building long-term relationships with key partners who share our vision and ambitions for automotive safety. Together, we will advance automotive safety technologies by bringing new innovations and efficiency together, developing stronger, safer and integrated systems for our customers. In addition to serving customers within China, this joint venture will enable Autoliv to support markets beyond China by providing advanced solutions and innovations in this field,” said Sng Yih, President of Autoliv China.

“The joint venture will be driven by technology and innovation, harnessing China’s advanced supply chain to deliver cutting-edge safety solutions and highly reliable products for both Chinese and global customers. We believe this partnership will serve as a benchmark and catalyst for China’s automotive industry, accelerating its transformation from ‘large’ to ‘strong’ and supporting its journey toward high-quality, sustainable, and global growth,” said Yang Hong, President & CEO of HSAE.

The joint venture will leverage Autoliv’s global leadership in automotive safety and HSAE’s deep expertise in automotive electronics, aiming to deliver integrated solutions that improve current offerings and enable future innovations for both Chinese and international OEMs manufacturing in China.

SOURCE: Autoliv