AutoCrypt gains attention at CES 2024 with vehicle fuzzing solution, CSRO wins SDV Innovator Awards

Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company AutoCrypt showcased its embedded systems and V2X security solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDV) at CES 2024, gaining attention with its smart fuzzing solution dedicated to automotive protocols.

AutoCrypt’s capability in vehicle fuzzing is also recognized by industry professionals. On the evening of the event’s opening day, AutoCrypt’s Chief Security Research Officer (CSRO), Dr. Jonghyuk Song, was announced winner in the “Experts” category of the 2024 MotorTrend SDV Innovator Awards, recognized for his groundbreaking research and leadership at AutoCrypt.

As Director of AutoCrypt’s Vehicle Threat Research Lab, Dr. Song has led the lab into developing one of the world’s first fuzzing tools designed for vehicular protocols, including UDS, CAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and the Ethernet. This differentiates AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer from conventional fuzz testers, allowing it to detect vulnerabilities at exceptionally high accuracy with much lower time consumption.

Throughout 2023, the VTR Lab has also collaborated with RWTH Aachen University to develop AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer for HIL, enabling fuzzing in hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulations. The team also conducts regular offensive security testing on vehicle ECUs, and is recognized by major manufacturers as experts in ethical hacking.

“The goal of the VTR Lab is to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of vehicle testing within and beyond the established framework of UN R155 and ISO/SAE 21434,” said Dr. Song. “I’m honored to be recognized – it allows for more attention and focus on the need for cybersecurity for software-defined vehicles. Ultimately, we want to help OEMs and suppliers eliminate such risks and bring safe, secure mobility for all road users.”

