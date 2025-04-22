Auto Shanghai 2025: Webasto presents pioneering roof systems for e-mobility

The top 100 automotive supplier will showcase its latest roof technologies specifically for use in battery electric vehicles at the trade show in China

Webasto will present innovative roof technologies specifically for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) at Auto Shanghai 2025 from April 23 to May 2, including a new transparent roof with maximum opening, a particularly sustainable roof system and an innovative folding roof. In addition, a superior panoramic display providing on-the-go entertainment will be exhibited.

Openable roof module for BEV’s

The automotive supplier unveils a new roof concept specifically designed to meet the needs of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The roof combines the advantages of a fixed, transparent roof with a large opening that creates a special driving experience. The system does not require the usual cross struts and offers complete transparency. Thanks to a special mechanism and reduced components, the roof system is extremely slim, providing vehicle manufacturers with additional installation space for the underfloor battery.

“Greener Roof”

Another highlight at the Webasto booth is the “Greener Roof”. With this concept, the company sets new standards for sustainable roof systems and demonstrates how the use of intelligent components can significantly reduce the CO₂e footprint of panoramic roofs by 30 percent and avoid production waste of key components by 60 percent. The sustainable roof concept uses recyclable and bio-based materials and eliminates the use of aluminum. By significantly reducing weight and increasing interior space, it offers ideal conditions for battery electric vehicles.

Convertible feeling thanks to folding roof

As an attractive alternative to traditional sunroof systems, Webasto is also presenting a folding roof with a large opening developed using lightweight materials. This significantly reduces the weight of the sunroof compared to conventional steel or glass roofs. Sustainable components can also be integrated. The folding roof combines innovation, comfort and environmental awareness in a future-oriented technology that’s fun to use.

Cinema experience on the go

With a panoramic display that is seamlessly integrated into the roof system, Webasto creates the highest level of comfort. This specially developed technology allows a screen to be elegantly lowered from the roof lining into the rear of the vehicle interior via a mechanism. The technology is already being used in the BMW 7 Series and was awarded the Bavarian premium carmaker’s Innovation Award.

SOURCE: Webasto