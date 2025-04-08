Auto Shanghai 2025: trinamiX showcases premium health and safety features for drivers and passengers

Innovative biometric imaging helps monitor occupants’ vital signs such as their heart rate

trinamiX will present the Invisible Biometric Sensing Display at Auto Shanghai 2025. It detects occupants and tracks their vital signs using a camera and a laser dot projector installed behind the dashboard display. The technology supports a wide range of safety and comfort functions and works through an OLED screen, meaning it is completely invisible to the naked eye. The intelligent display solution, developed in collaboration with trinamiX’s partner Continental Automotive (UX), has been recognized as a 2025 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the “Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility” category.

Further advantages of the solution include 3D distance mapping to optimize the deployment of airbags and other restraint devices and checking the correct fastening of seat belts. In addition, the Invisible Biometric Sensing Display enables contactless monitoring of vital signs such as heart rate to identify stressful situations or an impending medical emergency in the driver’s seat. A corresponding safety feature installed in the vehicle can be triggered if needed to protect the occupants as well as other road users.

Yina Cong, head of the User Experience (UX) business area China at Continental, says: “Our expertise allows us to seamlessly integrate pioneering technologies into our display solutions and thus enhance the range of functions offered and create added value. By installing the camera and laser dot projector invisibly behind the display, we will unlock completely new creative possibilities for designers of car interiors and boost acceptance among users.”

trinamiX biometric imaging

trinamiX biometric imaging serves as the key technology behind the new health and safety features. From a hardware perspective, the system comprises a 1.5 MP near-infrared camera and an eye-safe laser dot projector, both integrated behind an OLED screen. The software utilizes proprietary trinamiX algorithms based on artificial intelligence to analyze the reflections of light points emitted by the laser dot projector. These reflections provide relevant data about the driver, including vital signs such as heart rate, the driver’s distance from the cockpit for airbag adjustment, and the seat belt material to verify proper fastening.

“Our biometric imaging technology is ideally suited for use in car interiors. The ability to monitor vital signs and other relevant passenger data without physical interaction and using just a single hardware module is a first on the market. We are delighted to showcase this solution to the key players in the Asian automotive market at Auto Shanghai,” says Stefan Metz, head of trinamiX Asia.

trinamiX at Auto Shanghai 2025

trinamiX will showcase its premium health and safety features for the automotive industry at its booth #1BG031 in Hall 1.2 / German Pavilion at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai, China, from April 23 to May 2, 2025.

SOURCE: trinamiX