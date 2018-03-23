Auto Bild readers affirm: Audi is the leading brand for quality

With eight first place finishes in 14 categories, Audi dominated the quality ratings in Auto Bild magazine’s “Best Brands in All Classes” reader survey. No brand performed better in the core criteria of the image survey, with more than 70,000 readers participating.
“Our goal is to delight customers with top quality in the premium segment,” says Werner Zimmermann, Head of Audi Quality Assurance. “The readers of Auto Bild have affirmed the success of our efforts here in a most impressive way.”
In the “Best Brands in All Classes” survey, readers of Auto Bild trade magazine rated 38 brands in 14 vehicle categories. Quality, design and price/performance ratio are considered the core criteria here.
Audi topped the quality ranking in no less than eight categories: compact; midsize; full-size; luxury; convertibles up to €50,000; and small, medium and large SUVs. Audi clinched two further victories in the price/performance ratings – in the luxury class and in the convertibles over €50,000 class. No other manufacturer was more successful in the core criteria. In addition, victory in the reliability rating across all classes went to the brand with the four rings. This increased the total of first places to eleven – an achievement that continued Audi’s strong finish in the “Best Brands” of 2016.