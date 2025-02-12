Autel’s MaxiCharger joins Hubject’s Plug&Charge ecosystem, elevating the future of electric vehicle charging

Autel is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Hubject, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing the EV industry

Autel is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Hubject, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing the EV industry. Recently, Autel proudly joins Hubject’s dynamic Plug&Charge ecosystem, reinforcing our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions in the rapidly evolving electric mobility landscape.

Hubject, a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry, extends a warm welcome to Autel as the newest addition to its expanding network of partners. Autel’s MaxiCharger DC Compact product has successfully undergone the rigorous EVSE CHECK audit, a testament to its adherence to the highest standards in EV charging technology.

The EVSE CHECK by Hubject serves as a powerful tool for service providers in the EV sector, facilitating seamless integration with the expansive Hubject Plug&Charge ecosystem. This comprehensive testing process ensures the validation of ISO15118-2 communication, with a specific emphasis on Plug&Charge interactions involving EVs, EVSEs, CPMS, and the broader Plug&Charge ecosystems.

Autel’s MaxiCharger DC Compact has demonstrated its capability in ISO 15118-2 Plug&Charge communication using OCPP 1.6. The shared charging controller and firmware contribute to the validity of the Plug&Charge EVSE CHECK certification, provided there are no alterations to the EVSE controller and firmware.The EVSE CHECK certification is a crucial step for every EVSE manufacturer seeking access to the Hubject Plug&Charge environment. Successfully tested EVSE producers, including Autel, are granted permission to proudly display the Hubject EVSE CHECK Logo, assuring Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and other stakeholders of the solution’s verified and compliant status. Additionally, Autel will be prominently featured on the Plug&Charge ecosystem website, demonstrating our commitment to excellence.

SOURCE: Autel