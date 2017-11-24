Austin Russell, Co-Founder & CEO, Luminar Technologies confirmed for Connected Car California

Austin Russell, Co-Founder & CEO, Luminar Technologies has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Austin Russell is an accomplished applied physicist, and founder and CEO of Luminar Technologies, Inc. He established the company in 2012 with a vision to develop a new type of LiDAR for the autonomous vehicle industry.

Austin began his career as an inventor at an early age, writing his first patent by the time he was 12. A year later, his interests became focused on the photonics industry, where he later developed a number of projects – ranging from laser-based wireless power transmission to projected augmented reality systems. Many of his projects required creation of custom 3D mapping sensors. He made an early bet on the application of high performance LiDAR for the autonomous vehicle industry with the foresight that it would transform the future of transportation.

In 2012, Austin founded Luminar while performing independent research at the Beckman Laser Institute. He was subsequently recruited to Stanford to study in the applied physics department, but dropped out three months later to accept the Thiel Fellowship. Since then, the Luminar team has achieved a number of breakthroughs in LiDAR with the aim of making autonomous vehicles both safe and ubiquitous.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car California is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase focusing on connectivity, mobility services and connected car technology. At Connected Car California, more than 25 speakers will share insight with over 250 delegates across a day featuring an industry keynote, a high-level panel discussion and a variety of presentations. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

