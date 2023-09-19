Aurrigo: EU grant for Auto-Shuttle participation in driverless public transport initiative

Key role in EIT-funded Living Lab for Autonomous Public Transport Project

Aurrigo International plc (the “Company” or “Aurrigo”), a leading international provider of transport technology solutions, has been awarded a €275,820 grant from the European Institute of Innovation and Technology for its participation in the Living Lab for Autonomous Public Transport Project (“LivingLAPT”).

The project will see Aurrigo’s Auto-Shuttle autonomous passenger transport vehicle running in Prague, Brno and Milton Keynes, initially with a safety driver on board, while transitioning towards the goal of remote supervision. The Aurrigo Auto-Shuttles will be deployed from 19 September.

University College London is the academic partner for this project which aims to build trust in autonomous driving, through a robust international safety framework as well as promoting user acceptance, in close collaboration with citizens, cities, transport operators, industry, and policy makers.

By working with multiple cities across two countries, the participants will gain a varied experience from different street layouts, road conditions and public attitudes to autonomous technology. It will also examine potential integration with trip planning applications used in those cities.

David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo, commented:

“This project is an exciting opportunity to bring autonomous public transport to European cities. Testing Auto-Shuttle’s capabilities in challenging environments such as the cobbled streets of Prague will be a great demonstration of the capabilities of our autonomous technology.”

Bani Anvari, Professor of Intelligent Mobility at University College London, added:

“Driverless shuttle vehicles have great potential for reducing emissions and improving road safety within our cities, and we need to build a regulatory and safety framework for their operation. The LivingLAPT project will be important to build trust and acceptance of these new technologies to help overcome the current barriers to adoption.”

SOURCE: Aurrigo