Aumovio SE: CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt takes over interim CFO function

Karin Dohm has informed the Supervisory Board of Continental Automotive Holding SE (in the future: Aumovio SE) that she will not assume the intended role as Chief Financial Officer of the future independent Aumovio SE. This decision is based on personal reasons, which the Supervisory Board has acknowledged with great respect and support. Until a successor is appointed, CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt will take on the additional duties of the CFO role. The Supervisory Board has already started the process of filling the CFO function.

“We deeply regret her decision, but at the same time, have the greatest understanding and respect for her choice”, explains Stefan E. Buchner, designated Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aumovio SE. Buchner continues: “Together with our strong team, we will consistently continue on the path we have begun and lead Aumovio into the future with responsibility and foresight.”

This has no impact on the schedule of the planned spin-off of the Automotive group sector; the planned stock exchange listing in September 2025 will remain on track. Automotive’s Capital Market Day, scheduled for June 24, 2025, will also take place as planned. In the existing Finance and Controlling area, very experienced executives will take on additional tasks during the transitional period in order to seamlessly continue the preparations for the spin-off, the Capital Market Day and the listing.

SOURCE: Continental