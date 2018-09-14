August was successful month for Volkswagen Group: 6.8 percent increase in worldwide deliveries

August was a successful month for the Volkswagen Group: Group brands delivered a total of 875,300 vehicles to customers, a rise of 6.8 percent. Europe was the region with the strongest growth: 327,700 vehicles were handed over to customers there, an increase of 21.0 percent compared with August 2017. The strong performance in August continued the Volkswagen Group’s dynamic development since the beginning of the year. However, Head of Group Sales Fred Kappler expects deliveries in September and October to be lower as a result of the changeover from the NEDC to the WLTP test procedure. “We are doing everything we can to catch up on delivery delays as fast as possible”, Fred Kappler said. “Positive business so far this year will help us cushion the effects of the WLTP changeover.”