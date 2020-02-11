AudiStream: Virtual journey through the world of production at Audi in Ingolstadt

View the Audi A3 body shop on your screen; go to the Audi A4 assembly line with a mouse click: With AudiStream, Audi is the first manufacturer to offer interactive factory tours. Starting from Wednesday, February 12, interested parties can experience production processes of the brand at the Ingolstadt site online and in English language, both from the comfort of their own homes and while on the go. Experienced tour guides accompany the virtual tour and answer questions in the live stream.

AudiStream provides detailed insights into selected production stages at Audi in Ingolstadt. Additionally, the new online feature presents the technical highlights of the brand. The tour guides share their knowledge from numerous factory tours and moderate the virtual tours live from a studio. They explain production processes, answer individual questions as part of a dialog, and tailor the course of the approximately 20-minute live stream to the wishes and interests of the participants.

AudiStream starts with the online feature “Audi live at the Ingolstadt factory.” Participants learn how an Audi is made, from the first production steps in the press shop up to the last manual operations during the final assembly. Streams about further topics concerning the Audi brand are to follow.

Users select the desired live stream and a suitable time slot online at www.audi.stream. The offering is free of charge; fees may be charged for internet access, however, depending on the selected provider.

Further information on AudiStream can be found in the video