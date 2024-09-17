Audi’s most powerful production vehicle: The new RS e-tron GT performance

Adapted thermal management for stable extra output

One of the development goals for the performance model was high efficiency across all load ranges and repeat output availability. This makes for more reproducibility and superior performance. Adapted thermal management and intelligent interconnection of the four coolant circuits play a vital role – especially in RS performance mode, which is an exclusive feature of the top model. When increased output is used, the thermal management system switches on the AC circuit to ensure the HV battery is sufficiently cooled. The adapted cooling circuit conditions the interior while simultaneously and actively lowering the temperature in the coolant circuits of the HV battery and the two electric motors in the RS e-tron GT performance2. Cooling of the electric motors, interior air conditioning, and conditioning of the HV battery can now be controlled largely independently of each other. Audi made significant changes to pumps and valves to optimize the performance of the thermal management system.

The new cell chemistry is also partly responsible for the increased output of the RS e-tron GT performance2, with an adjusted mixing ratio of nickel, cobalt, and manganese and a gross storage capacity of 105 kWh (97 kWh net). This results in higher energy capacity and higher charging and driving currents compared to the predecessor model. The maximum charging currents have been increased to 400 amps. When Launch Control is activated, up to 1,100 amps of current can flow.

This is also the case when using the new push-to-pass function in the RS e-tron GT performance2, which provides a 70-kW increase in output at speeds above 30 km/h for up to ten seconds – as indicated by a timer in the virtual cockpit. When the driver activates push-to-pass, the battery uses the same map as for Launch Control. At the same time, the drive components automatically switch to the Audi drive select mode dynamic. After a minimum of ten seconds of regeneration, the function can be activated again. A new cooling plate with U-Flow architecture ensures homogeneous heat and cold transfer. The warmest cells in the HV battery always limit the charging current. At Audi, the guiding principle of “performance” also applies to the charging experience. The maximum charging power has been increased by 50 kW up to 320 kW. This allows the vehicle’s HV battery to charge from 10 to 80 percent in only 18 minutes at a high-power charging (HPC) station under ideal conditions.

Active suspension and Audi drive select with individually configurable RS modes

A newly developed air suspension with 2-chamber/2-valve technology comes as standard. It affords distinct advantages in terms of driving dynamics without compromising on comfort. For the first time, an innovative, wheel-selective active suspension system is available as an option. “Our goal was to significantly increase the spread between driving comfort and driving dynamics and make it more noticeable,” explains Carsten Jablonowski, Lead Engineer of the Audi Driving Characteristics Development Team. “In line with the Audi philosophy, the exceptional driving comfort of comfort mode underscores the Gran Turismo concept on the one hand. On the other hand, the ability to actively control the movements of the car’s body makes for optimal driving dynamics, which the driver can experience thanks to the steering system, which we have further optimized. In this way, we have made the ride comfortable and the driving dynamic, controllable through the high-precision steering,” Jablonowski adds.

The Audi drive select dynamic handling system lets the driver control the vehicle’s character as usual. It features three profiles: efficiency, comfort, and dynamic. In addition, two individually configurable, RS-specific modes, RS1 and RS2, allow the driver to select drive, suspension, ride height, and sound. The driver can set these modes directly on the right-hand control satellite of the two red control satellites on the steering wheel, which is flattened at the top and bottom.

As an exclusive feature, the RS e-tron GT performance2 has RS performance mode, which is designed for an optimal setup on challenging circuits and winding mountain passes. The vertical wheel forces were designed for optimal dynamics in this mode. The special characteristics allow the drive torque to be optimally controlled at the handling limits. Performance mode also changes the characteristics for anti-slip control, torque vectoring, suspension tuning, aerodynamics, and cooling strategy. In performance mode, the car uses the same switching strategy as in dynamic mode. This means that the RS e-tron GT performance* stays in the first gear of its two-speed gear as long as possible to make acceleration more dynamic.

High-performance tires for more grip or long-range tires for everyday use

The Audi RS e-tron GT performance2 comes as standard with 20-inch wheels. Tires optimized for rolling resistance on the new multi-spoke wheels ensure a long range.

The optional 21-inch versions offer five wheel designs and two tires with different characteristics. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires have very low rolling resistance, improving power consumption and range. Their mix and interior construction have been specially adapted for the RS e-tron GT performance2. The designers paid particular attention to the materials used to make these customized tires without compromising on safety or performance. The tires are made from 55 percent renewable or recycled materials, including 35 percent from renewable sources such as natural rubber and 20 percent recycled content such as crumb rubber or carbon black from used tires.

The pinnacle of driving dynamics for the Audi RS e-tron GT performance2, the performance tires have been proven on the racetrack and had their driving characteristics tested in a wide range of environmental conditions. Their increased grip improves the driving dynamics on dry and wet road surfaces, enabling higher lateral acceleration, more precise steering response, and optimized braking performance. Even on winding mountain stages, the performance tires have enough reserves to keep the RS e-tron GT performance* moving with all the sportiness you would expect from a Gran Turismo.

Carbon camouflage combines aesthetic sophistication and functionality

The design elements of the Audi RS e-tron GT performance2 are highly distinctive. The optional matte darkened carbon roof can be combined with other optional carbon camouflage elements, which Audi is using for the first time and are available exclusively for this derivative. Carbon camouflage is used in the inlays in the bumper, the rocker panel, parts of the diffuser, and side mirrors. The new exterior finish Bedford Green is also available specifically for the RS e-tron GT performance2.

“As an absolute design statement, every detail of the RS e-tron GT performance2 has been perfectly coordinated, from the carbon roof to the seat belts, from the exterior to the interior. It is an RS e-tron GT all the way down. The way that we use the material, carbon has no directionality; it looks different from every perspective,” says Christopher Kröner, the Color & Trim Designer responsible for this innovation at Audi. “This is crucial because our Gran Turismo is like a sculpture that can be approached from all sides, so it has to have that effect all around. Depending on the lighting, it appears agile at times, discreet and restrained at others. What sounds like a contradiction is the perfect balance between sportiness and elegance. ”

As another interior highlight, the performance model features a new and exclusive design package with Serpentine Green stitching to match the Bedford Green exterior and 18-way adjustable seats. The decorative inlays are also available in matte carbon camouflage to match the exterior. A tribute to the 1994 Audi Avant RS 2, where the analog dials also came in white, the RS e-tron GT performance2 features a white Power Meter and speedometer as a special digital feature.

Sporty sound experience re-enhanced in detail

In the RS e-tron GT performance2, the customer can control the vehicle sound – from the quiet of an electric drive to a progressive sound experience. The sporty, voluminous, and high-quality e-tron Sport sound comes as standard. As an audible expression of the progressive Gran Turismo character, the sound in the passenger compartment was re-enhanced for the performance model. The sound was harmonized in detail, especially in the no-load speed range of 70 to 90 km/h. Two control units and amplifiers in the trunk generate separate exterior and interior sounds emitted through two speakers, one outside and one inside the vehicle.

The digital sound is based on data such as the speed of the electric motors, the position of the accelerator pedal, the speed of the vehicle, and other parameters. The result is a synthetic sound sampled from 32 individual sources – ranging from a variety of real recordings to edited synthesizer audio – that supports the operation of the drive system in an authentic and highly nuanced way.

Precision, perfection, passion, and love of detail – small-series production at Böllinger Höfe

The new RS e-tron GT performance2 is also being built at the Audi Sport GmbH production facility at Audi’s Neckarsulm site. At Böllinger Höfe, specially tailored new technologies are used, but the final pass is left to experienced employees with sharp eyes and steady hands. The approximately 500 employees at the Böllinger Höfe production facility received comprehensive, advanced training for the new e-tron GT model family. Before the start of production, some processes and systems were adapted to enable the installation of the new product highlights. For example, mounting the innovative active suspension was integrated as a new step of installation preparation.

Immediately afterward, in cycle 20 of the assembly line, the so-called “marriage” of the Audi e-tron GT takes place with the joining of the assembled body and the battery, electric motors, and suspension. These major technological building blocks are placed on a workpiece carrier that runs on a roller conveyor and can be positioned under the body with millimeter precision. Using intelligent, self-positioning tools, employees bolt the battery and drive components to the body at 74 different points.

Small-series production at Böllinger Höfe serves as a real-world laboratory for advancing digitalization in production and logistics. Intelligent solutions for the fully connected and smart factory are tested, refined, and ultimately adapted here for large-volume production, for example in the Neckarsulm plant.

Available to order now, prices start at 160,500 euros

Prices for the RS e-tron GT performance2 start at 160,500 euros, and the top model is available to order now. Prices for the S e-tron GT5 start at 126,000 euros, and the RS e-tron GT4 at 147,500 euros.