Audi UK extends scrappage incentive into 2018

The 2017 Audi UK scrappage incentive bringing the efficiency benefits of the latest Audi EU6 engine technology within easier reach of drivers of older diesel models has been extended into the first quarter of 2018. Originally redeemable for orders taken up to and including December 31, 2017, the scrappage offer has now been extended to include orders placed up to and including March 31, 2018.

Diesel vehicles from all manufacturers registered before 2010 which fall within the EU1 to EU4 emissions categories have been eligible since September for an exclusive scrappage contribution towards the purchase price of a new Audi EU6 TFSI petrol, TDI diesel or e-tron plug-in hybrid model. Under the terms of the Audi programme all qualifying vehicles received in exchange are permanently taken off the road and scrapped.

The majority of new Audi models can be exchanged on this new-for-old basis, with the exception of Q7 TDI, A8, R8 and RS models. Customers will receive a scrappage contribution towards the purchase price of between £2,000 and £8,000 allocated on a sliding scale based on the category of their chosen model. This replaces any part-exchange value for the vehicle being traded in.

In the case of the A3 Sportback e-tron PHEV the total contribution is £7,500 if the £2,500 OLEV grant that is also separately available for this model is also factored in. In all other cases the incentive is not available in conjunction with any other offers.

The scrappage incentive is available to retail customers only and the new vehicle purchased must be registered in the same customer name or at the same address as the eligible vehicle being traded in. The offer applies to new Audi orders placed up to and including 31 March 2018 and registered by 30 June 2018, and is subject to vehicle stock availability. Customers can fund their purchases using a finance agreement, but cannot combine the offer with any specific supported Audi Finance promotional rate.

For further information on the incentive, customers can visit https://www.audi.co.uk/owners-area/scrappage-incentive.html. The Vehicle Certification Agency website can also be used to check eligibility: http://carfueldata.direct.gov.uk/.

