Audi Tradition celebrates 40 years of quattro

This year, too, Audi Tradition will be taking part in over a dozen national and international events, thereby celebrating a particularly special anniversary. Exactly 40 years ago, the company with the four rings presented the Audi quattro and, in doing so, took its first step into the premium segment. Traditional items on the event calendar include the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Classic Days at Schloss Dyck, the Eifel Rallye in Daun and Donau Classic, where we will, of course, be placing quattro models in the limelight as part of this special anniversary year.

This year’s program of events will kick off at the Bremen Classic Motorshow (January 31 to February 2). The historical department within AUDI AG will also be flying the flag at the GP Ice Race (February 1 and 2) in Zell am See where an Audi quattro Rallye S1 will be drifted across the frozen lake. The big starting point in the annual program is traditionally the “Techno Classica” classic vehicle show in Essen (March 25 to 29). Audi Tradition will be present in hall 4 of the historical automobile show, where Audi’s theme this year will be “40 years of quattro – everyday all-wheel drive”. The focus of this exhibition will be various former quattro models.