Audi AG: Toni Melfi is moving to Brussels as a political representative

Toni Melfi (53) is taking over the position of Head of a new Audi EU Representation in Brussels with immediate effect. In this position, he will strengthen the team of Christof-Sebastian Klitz, who, as Head of the Volkswagen Group Representative Office, has been responsible for representing the Volkswagen Group’s political interests vis-à-vis the European institutions in Brussels for many years.

“We are very pleased that Toni Melfi, an experienced communicator and networker for the Audi brand, will be working at the EU headquarters and intensifying our close contacts with politicians and associations. At a time of far-reaching transformation of the European automotive industry with electrification, automation and digitalization, as well as major challenges for a united Europe, the Volkswagen Group and its brands want to be a competent partner at the European level for the Parliament, Commission and Council through local representation,” says Dr. Thomas Steg, Chief Officer for External and Government Relations at Volkswagen AG.

Melfi has been working for AUDI AG since August 2007. Previously a journalist, his last position at the premium car brand in Ingolstadt was Head of Communications.

SOURCE: AUDI AG