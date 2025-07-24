Audi: The new A6 sedan launches across retail locations

The progressive, elegant business Sedan sets standards in aerodynamics and design

The A6 Sedan is arriving at authorized retailers this week. It sets standards in design and aerodynamics and makes innovation and comfort in the premium full-size class tangible in every detail. Its exceptionally low drag coefficient of 0.23 is the best value for a combustion-engine production model in Audi history.

The lower the drag, the higher the efficiency. The better the aeroacoustics, the greater the driving comfort. The A6 Sedan excels in both, because for Audi, aerodynamics in combination with background noise play a key role in vehicle development. Audi strives for aesthetic excellence equally in both areas. Strides are made through meticulous attention to detail and are, above all, the result of close collaboration between designers and aerodynamics experts. Their teamwork guarantees success so that form and function can unite in perfect harmony.

Aerodynamics developer Sebastian Weiper explains: “The aerodynamic quality of a vehicle is primarily determined by its basic shape. Thanks to their lower and therefore more aerodynamic body, plus their elongated roof, sedans have a clear advantage here. What’s more, we have used many other measures to achieve the outstanding Cd value of 0.23.”

Exterior designer Francesco d’Amore adds: “The body design of the new Audi A6 Sedan is clear and functional. Its minimalistic design combines elegance and sportiness. The most important design feature is the curve of the upper edge of the window, which flows elegantly and sweepingly from the front side windows into the fixed rear window. That is typical Audi, and it showcases the streamlined body shape of the A6 Sedan.”

Expansive surfaces paired with dynamic lines, which form the quattro blisters that powerfully emerge from the shoulder area, are a core element of Audi design DNA. These features, in combination with the wide track, embody sportiness.

Air curtains: the most important element for aerodynamics at the front

The front is characterized by the large Singleframe grille, whose low position extending to the lower edge of the bumper also contributes to excellent aerodynamics. In addition, a front spoiler in the front bumper reduces front-axle lift and ensures better airflow around the underbody.

A prime example of the collaboration between the designers and aerodynamics experts are the side air intakes at the front, the so-called air curtains. They are used to channel the airflow around the front wheels and side of the vehicle as smoothly as possible. This is not new in principle, but the developers have greatly optimized the large air curtains, which are harmoniously integrated into the front end of the A6 Sedan in terms of both form and function. The three-dimensional design of the striking air intakes improves the airflow, giving the A6 Sedan a powerful, sporty look.

Sebastian Weiper adds: “From an aerodynamics point of view, the air curtains are the most important element at the front. We get the data from Design and optimize it together if necessary for functional reasons. It’s a simultaneous process. When you’ve been working together for a while, you know very well what the other team needs in the process, and you know what solutions will be both popular and effective.”

Vehicle development is founded on close coordination between aerodynamics engineers, part developers, and designers. Intensive communication at an early stage is essential. This involves defining the proportions and concepts for the drive, chassis, and wheels. In iterative processes, the body of the vehicle is optimized – first using simulations, and later using a physical model in the wind tunnel. At Strack – the bridge between the Design and Construction departments – an exact geometric representation of all the surfaces is created digitally, with an accuracy of a hundredth of a millimeter. Computer simulations make it possible to analyze and visualize the air flow patterns around the entire vehicle. Development on the physical model in the wind tunnel and 3D simulations serve as complementary tools.

Edge integrated into the tailgate for optimum stall

In typical Audi fashion, the elongated rear of the A6 Sedan is particularly progressive. With its raised Audi rings and wide light strip, it embodies prestige. The rear has a special feature in that it curves slightly upward at the end. This design is crucial for the outstanding aerodynamics of the A6 Sedan. Together with the hollow groove in front of it, the sharp angle of the trailing edge ensures an optimal stall.

In combination with the large, wide diffuser, the wake area – that is, the airflow turbulence at and behind the rear – is minimized and kept within a perfect range for aerodynamics. The result is an ideal balance between lift at the rear axle and drag, which enhances driving dynamics.

Hidden details

In addition to the obvious functional components, there are also many hidden aerodynamic measures. For instance, two separately controllable cool-air intakes behind the Singleframe grille are part of the sophisticated aerodynamic concept. They ensure optimized airflow around the engine bay. To harness the full potential of this technology, Audi has also optimized the seal between the bumper and the cooling unit, reducing airflow losses in this area by up to 70 percent. To achieve this, the air control elements were made significantly more rigid. The unified interface for the air intake and for engine cooling also contributes to improved airflow around the body.

Furthermore, numerous panels on the underbody ensure controlled and harmonious airflow. These include wheel spoilers and specific covers on the transmission tunnel and rear axle.

With the optional adaptive air suspension, the A6 Sedan offers an additional advantage in aerodynamics. Compared to the standard suspension, the vehicle is 20 millimeters (0.79 in) lower in normal mode (balanced, efficiency, and comfort mode). In dynamic mode, the ride height is lowered by another 10 millimeters (0.39 in) for a sporty driving feel. To reduce drag, the body is also lowered to the low level at higher speeds in balanced and efficiency modes.

Reduced wind and driving noise means increased comfort

The concurrent development of aerodynamics and aeroacoustics has a positive effect on driving comfort: less wind noise enhances the sense of well-being on board. For example, sound insulation in the A6 Sedan has been improved by up to 30 percent compared to the predecessor model. More tightly sealed windows and an optimized door seal result in more pleasant acoustics in the interior and thus a greater feel-good factor. The optional range of acoustic glazing now includes the rear door windows as well as the front side windows. The use of a tailgate seal in the A6 Sedan significantly minimizes wind noise compared to its predecessor as well.

Moreover, all tires 19 inches or larger are equipped with noise absorbers. These are foam rings on the inside of the tire that reduce air vibrations there and thus have a positive effect on the noise level in the vehicle. Newly developed engine and transmission mount bushings make for a smoother and quieter ride. The shape of the gear teeth has also been optimized, which benefits the acoustics of the S tronic.

Starts at 55,500 euros

The new Audi A6 Sedan is being produced in Neckarsulm. With the entry-level TFSI 150 kW engine1 ; CO₂ class: G–F), the A6 notchback starts at 55,500 euros. Numerous high-quality features enhance the feel-good factor on board, including the adjustable panoramic glass roof, premium sound system with 3D sound from Bang & Olufsen, four-zone automatic climate control, and the air quality package with an ionizer and fine dust sensor.

SOURCE: Audi