Audi steps up research into synthetic fuels

Audi is systematically building on its e-fuels strategy. Together with the partners Ineratec GmbH and Energiedienst Holding AG, the company has plans for a new pilot facility for the production of e-diesel in Laufenburg, in Canton Aargau (Switzerland). For the first time, the energy needed will be supplied from the renewable source of hydropower. The planned facility will have a capacity of around 400,000 liters (105,669 US gal) per year.