Audi Sport drivers club: Exclusive customer programme off to successful start

Audi Sport has already established the Audi Sport drivers club successfully in the German market. In 2019 the exclusive customer program for all R and RS model owners is moving into the next phase: Audi Sport is opening the club to additional markets while expanding the range of benefits to include a members-only Audi Sport online presence. The Audi Sport drivers club offers unique events, such as dynamic driving experiences, tours of Audi production facilities and manufactures, and exclusive insights into the future model lineup.
“The Audi Sport drivers club is an expression of appreciation for our customers. Our aim is to make the Audi Sport brand more tangible,” explains Michael-Julius-Renz, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “One way we are doing this is by providing our customers unique behind-the-scenes access.”
Owners of R and RS models can sign up via the Audi website. All they need is the vehicle identification number of their Audi Sport model and a myAudi user name. Registration provides exclusive access to the customer program, where members can book a number of exclusive, chargeable events not available anywhere else at any price. In 2018, for instance, customers were able to visit top-secret areas of Audi’s production facilities on the “Behind the Scenes – Ingolstadt” and “Behind the Scenes – Neckarsulm” tours.
Another benefit of the Audi Sport drivers club: visits to international motorsport events, where small groups of customers can experience the pits up close and meet Audi Sport drivers and motorsport legends.
“The launch of the Audi Sport drivers club and the first phase focused on events was a huge success,” Jan-Philipp Heuveldop, project manager for the new customer program, comments. “The Audi Sport customers were able to network among themselves and also talk with our experts.”
Audi Sport is taking the program international in 2019 and expanding it to include an exclusive members-only Audi Sport online presence. After logging on via the myAudi platform, customers can access comprehensive multimedia information about current and future products in addition to the usual content. “Audi Sport Insights” provides owners of R and RS models exclusive insights into the Audi Sport team and its work. Several times a year Audi Sport presents persons with key functions in such areas as Design, Technical Development or Motorsport. Members of the Audi Sport drivers club can thus regularly experience the world of Audi Sport up close and personally.
SOURCE: Audi