Audi Sport drivers club: Exclusive customer programme off to successful start

Audi Sport has already established the Audi Sport drivers club successfully in the German market. In 2019 the exclusive customer program for all R and RS model owners is moving into the next phase: Audi Sport is opening the club to additional markets while expanding the range of benefits to include a members-only Audi Sport online presence. The Audi Sport drivers club offers unique events, such as dynamic driving experiences, tours of Audi production facilities and manufactures, and exclusive insights into the future model lineup.