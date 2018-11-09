Audi Sport customer racing in Macau with 14 race cars

At the street race in Macau from November 15 to 18, customer teams from Audi Sport customer racing will compete with both touring cars and GT3 sports cars for the first time. The race in the heart of the city is a classic on the international motorsport calendar. Audi has celebrated six victories in total there since 1996 – two in touring car racing and four with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 sports car.