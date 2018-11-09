Audi Sport customer racing in Macau with 14 race cars

At the street race in Macau from November 15 to 18, customer teams from Audi Sport customer racing will compete with both touring cars and GT3 sports cars for the first time. The race in the heart of the city is a classic on the international motorsport calendar. Audi has celebrated six victories in total there since 1996 – two in touring car racing and four with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 sports car.
The dual challenge in Macau holds a special appeal: Two prestigious FIA-sanctioned racing series will be decided on one of the most difficult city circuits in global motorsport. The range of challenges posed by the 6.12-kilometer track extends from a 256 km/h fast section of turns in the downtown area to the Melco hairpin that is driven around in first gear at 30 km/h. In the FIA GT World Cup, 15 drivers and five marques are meeting for the annual season finale in professional GT3 racing. In 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016, the Audi R8 LMS was victorious in Macau. Last year, Robin Frijns as a rookie started from fourth position and missed victory by merely 0.618 seconds. With Audi Sport Team WRT Speedstar the Dutchman is racing again this year. Teammate of the Audi factory driver from the DTM in Macau is Audi Sport driver Dries Vanthoor. The 20-year-old Belgian is racing on the city circuit for the first time, just like his fellow Audi Sport driver Christopher Haase. The German represents the colors of Audi Sport Team Rutronik. A fourth Audi R8 LMS is being prepared by the Chinese racing team Zun Motorsport Crew for privateer Adderly Fong from Hong Kong.
SOURCE: Audi