Audi shows its commitment to diversity at Christopher Street Day in Ingolstadt

The dedicated members of the Audi employee network queer@audi took part in Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Ingolstadt again this year, the second time it has been held there. Following a kick-off event at the Reduit Tilly on Saturday, September 12, this year’s CSD culminated in a rally at Ingolstadt’s Theaterplatz square on September 13. Due to the coronavirus, there was a standing rally instead of the traditional procession. The queer@audi network has been campaigning for greater visibility of the queer community at the four rings since 2017. The term “queer” stands for the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities that deviate from the heterosexual gender norm. Antonia Wadé from Diversity Management at AUDI AG explains: “Breaking down prejudices and practicing openness – that’s our message. A working environment that is positive and open toward queerness should be a matter of course by now. We want to make that clear.”

The event took place under the auspices of Mayor Christian Scharpf and was subject to strict safety and hygiene concepts: All participants were required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

SOURCE: Audi