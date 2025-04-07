Audi shares first detailed look at the new A6 Sedan

Audi will celebrate the world premiere of the new A6 Sedan on April 15

Audi will celebrate the world premiere of the new A6 Sedan on April 15. The classic business sedan sets standards in design and aerodynamics and brings innovation and comfort to life in the premium full-size class. Now there is a first detailed look at the vehicle.

With the A6 Sedan, Audi is expanding its successful model family and demonstrating how form and function join in perfect harmony to create a first-class driving experience. Strides have been made through meticulous attention to detail: The lower the drag, the higher the efficiency. The better the aeroacoustics, the greater the driving comfort. The more balanced the suspension and drive, the more precise, controlled, and dynamic the driving experience. The new A6 Sedan is outstanding in every respect.

SOURCE: Audi