Audi shares a first look at the new Q5

Audi is continuing its model campaign. “The Audi Q5 has represented the success of Audi for more than 15 years,” says CEO Gernot Döllner. “With the third generation of our most successful SUV, we will now begin rejuvenating our SUV portfolio with efficient combustion engine models and hybrid versions.”
Audi will launch more than 20 new models in 2024 and 2025 – over 10 of them electric. This year, the new electric models commenced with the Audi Q6 e-tron in the spring and the Audi A6 e-tron in late July. At the same time, the company is rejuvenating its portfolio with combustion engine models like the A5 family unveiled in July.
SOURCE: Audi