Audi sales grow by 4.5 percent in the first half of the year

AUDI AG delivered around 164,000 premium automobiles to customers in June. As such, sales were down 3.8 percent on the strong result of the same period last year. In the United States, sales of the Four Rings were up 0.3 percent, on a par with the prior-year level. As a result, Audi of America achieved its 90th consecutive record-breaking month. In China, deliveries failed to reach the record-breaking level from 2017 (-7.2%) due to the announced tariff reductions. In Europe too, Audi sales were down 1.8 percent on last year. Worldwide and across all Audi models, deliveries increased by 4.5 percent since the start of the year. Cumulative sales total around 949,300 units.