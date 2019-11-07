Audi RS 6 Avant to make US debut at Malibu Cars & Coffee

Audi of America gives fans and customers first opportunity to see long-awaited RS 6 Avant

Power and performance meet practical design; RS 6 Avant delivers exhilarating driving dynamics with everyday functionality

RS 6 Avant will arrive in the U.S. in 2020; will be available for customer orders next year

HERNDON, VA., November 7, 2019 – The all-new Audi RS 6 Avant will make its U.S. debut on Sunday, November 10th in Malibu, California at the bi-weekly Cars & Coffee event. Representing the iconic enthusiast’s car, delivering maximum performance, quattro® all-wheel drive and stunning design, the unobtainable RS 6 Avant has finally become a reality in the U.S.

“Audi has a strong heritage in exciting wagon-fans around the world that have, over many years, been drawn to their design, performance and no-compromise character,” said Filip Brabec, vice president Product Management, Audi of America. “The passionate response of U.S. customers eagerly awaiting this car was the number one reason we chose to debut the RS 6 Avant to our fans and enthusiasts first.”

On Sunday, November 10, the RS 6 Avant will be on display at the Malibu Cars & Coffee event, which takes place at the Malibu Bluffs Park located off the Pacific Coast Highway. Interested customers can stop by between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to see the car and speak with Audi product experts. For customers unable to attend Cars & Coffee, the RS 6 Avant will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show, November 22 through December 1.

RS 6 Avant

The Audi RS 6 Avant offers visceral design, exhilarating driving dynamics and everyday functionality for the driving enthusiast. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine in the new RS 6 Avant delivers 441 kW (600 PS) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The standard eight-speed Tiptronic® transmission with sport program and launch control function transmits the power of the 4.0-liter engine to the quattro® all-wheel drive with sport differential.

The RS 6 Avant features the new RS design language. The three-dimensional RS-specific honeycomb structure within the Singleframe grille is finished in gloss black. The characteristic Avant silhouette dominates the side profile, elongated front section, long, straight roofline and flat D pillars. The rear of the vehicle consists of the roof-edge spoiler and an RS-specific bumper with rear diffuser and design elements in gloss black.

The refined interior of the RS 6 Avant includes impressive RS accents and driver-focused technologies. The brand’s new MMI touch response® system, with its black-panel design fuses together the interior architecture and user interface in a modern and sophisticated manner.

The highly anticipated Audi RS 6 Avant will arrive in the U.S. in 2020 and will be available for customer orders, subject to a later announcement. U.S. power and performance specifications will become available closer to market introduction.

Please note parking at the event will be limited. Overflow parking will be directed to park on Malibu Canyon.

