Audi R8 LMS GT2 deliveries have begun

Green light for the fourth model range: Following the start of production, Audi Sport customer racing began deliveries of the first Audi R8 LMS GT2 cars shortly before Christmas. The race car will be assembled at Böllinger Höfe site – in the same factory as the road-approved models. It is directly derived from the Audi R8 Spyder V10 performance quattro (combined fuel consumption l/100 km*: 13.3; combined CO2 emissions g/km: 301).

“With the Audi R8 LMS GT2 we’re opening up a new chapter in our history,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “Starting in 2020, the GT2 class will enhance the world of GT racing by another valuable new category that immediately got a foothold on three continents. In addition, the race car is ideally suited for track days. In spite of its very specific concept design there are many things it has in common with the production model. They allow us to closely integrate the manufacturing process, which we are very proud of.”

Delivering output of 470 kW (640 hp), it is the most powerful model ever to have been offered by Audi Sport customer racing. In manufacturing, there are significant synergies between it and the Audi R8 Spyder V10 performance quattro production model (combined fuel consumption l/100 km*: 13.3; combined CO2 emissions: 301): The race car is largely produced at Böllinger Höfe at the Neckarsulm location. Only the operational pre-delivery preparation is performed by Audi Sport customer racing at the Heilbronn district of Biberach. Customers receive the race car in Suzuka-Gray including the tapered black glossy roof that is characteristic of the GT2 version.

The car, which is available ready to race from 338,000 euros (excluding VAT), can be fielded in the GT2 Sports Club America, the GT2 Sports Club Europe and the GT2 Sports Club Asia starting in 2020. These racing series specifically address gentleman drivers who appreciate the race car’s high longitudinal dynamics. Additional fielding opportunities are opening up in the growing segment of track days and race resorts, which are attractive particularly for the owners of high-performance sports cars.

1. Audi R8 Spyder V10 performance quattro: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 13.3 (17.7 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 301 (484.4 g/mi) Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used

Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used.

SOURCE: Audi