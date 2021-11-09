Audi Q4 e-tron wins Green Car Journal’s 2022 Green Car of the Year award recognizing exceptional efficiency, cutting edge features, and overall driving experience

Award recognizes excellence and innovation in safety, value, performance, style, and mass market affordability

The all-new Q4 e-tron has been recognized as Green Car Journal’s 2022 Green Car of the Year. In a clear display of the rising competition in the electric vehicle space, finalists considered for this year’s award were comprised entirely of battery electric vehicles, the first time in the award’s history. The 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron will arrive to customers as the brand’s most attainable premium electric SUV models, with an anticipated potential federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

The Audi Q4 e-tron was selected due to its exceptional efficiency, with an EPA estimated range of 241 miles on Q4 50 e-tron and its sportback variant; its tech-rich offerings, including available augmented reality head-up display and customizable daytime running lights; and its overall driving experience, which is complemented by available dual pane glass offering exterior noise reductions allowing a serene and uninterrupted journey. Designed to be versatile for life’s adventures, the Q4 e-tron model line features seating for five, ample storage for everyday items, and available towing up to 2,600 pounds on the quattro models.

The Q4 40 e-tron arrives equipped with rear-wheel drive and is powered by an asynchronous electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. This gives the vehicle a 0-60 mph acceleration in 7.9 seconds. The Q4 50 e-tron quattro and its sportback variant offer Audi’s signature quattro four wheel drive and come equipped with dual asynchronous electric motors, which raises the horsepower to 295 and 339 lb-ft of torque. These higher-powered models have a 0-60 mph acceleration of 5.8 seconds. The Q4 e-tron model line comes to market supported by an Audi ecosystem designed to make a seamless transition to electric vehicle ownership. Customers can configure their Q4 e-tron at audiusa.com, today.

The right electric ecosystem

Customers driving the Audi Q4 e-tron will be able to take advantage of a maximum 125 kW charging speed when using public DC fast charging – and can charge from 5% to 80% charge in about 38 minutes. With purchase of a Q4 e-tron customers receive 250kWh at Electrify America public charging stations over the first two years of ownership. Customers access this program through the myAudi application. Thanks to a growing infrastructure of charging stations from Electrify America, customers will have access to charging stations across the country with speed and convenience. Electrify America plans to have about 800 charging stations with approximately 3,500 chargers by the end of 2021.

Key specifications and pricing

Q4 40 e-tron Q4 50 e-tron Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron Maximum Horsepower 201 295 295 0-60 (seconds) 7.9 5.8 5.8 Maximum Torque (lb-ft) 229 339 339 Top track speed (mph) 99 112 112 Battery 82 kWh 82 kWh 82 kWh EPA-estimated range (miles) TBD* 241 (EPA-estimated) 241 (EPA estimated) MPGe (city/highway/combined) TBD* 100/89/81 (EPA-estimated) 100/89/81 (EPA-estimated) Starting MSRP $43,900 $49,900 $52,700 Anticipated potential federal tax credit (see energy.gov for eligibility details) Up to $7,500 Up to $7,500 Up to $7,500

*Official confirmation on EPA-estimated range and MPGe for the Q4 40 e-tron will be announced in the near future.

SOURCE: Audi