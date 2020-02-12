Audi Q3 models achieve five-star overall safety US NCAP rating

The 2019 and 2020 Audi Q3 compact SUV has earned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program’s (NCAP) maximum overall safety rating of five stars in its latest series of tests. The U.S. NCAP’s crashworthiness ratings evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests including frontal, side and rollover tests. These three tests account for the majority of types of crashes on America’s roadways.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s NCAP created the 5-Star Safety Ratings program to provide consumers with information about the crash protection and rollover safety of new vehicles beyond what is required by federal safety regulations.

Among the notable driver assistance features available on the Audi Q3, the compact SUV is standard equipped with Audi pre sense® basic, which can help prepare the vehicle for impact by beginning to close the side windows and sunroof and pretensioning the front safety belts.

Additionally, standard Audi pre sense® front utilizes a front-mounted camera and radar sensor to monitor the area in front of the vehicle and provides visual and acoustic warnings to help alert the driver to a potentially hazardous situations.

With standard quattro® all-wheel drive, a bold new exterior design, intuitive technology integration, and thoughtful interior flexibility, the Audi Q3 offers a strong entry to the brand. The compact SUV is equipped with a 2.0-liter TFSI® engine, which generates 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The MMI touch display, introduced on flagship vehicles, is standard on the Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 offers a full suite of standard and available driver assistance features, designed to help drivers confidently navigate the road and traffic.

SOURCE: Audi