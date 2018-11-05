Audi puts partial matting into volume production

Audi customers will be able to drive even more individualized cars in the future – thanks to partial matting. With the #2 special edition of the Audi Q2, the brand is now using this innovative painting process for the first time in volume production. A fine beam minimally roughens the top layer of paint and creates a matt image. In this way, lettering, logos or photos can be displayed on the painted sheet metal with pixel accuracy and abrasion resistance. Audi is the first automobile manufacturer to offer its customers this kind of individualization.