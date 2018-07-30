Audi PB 18 e-tron: show car world premiere at Pebble Beach Car Week

Audi will reveal a world first during the 2018 Pebble Beach Car Week in California – a supercar concept car with electric drive. Pebble Beach Car Week, held every August in and around the Californian coastal city of Monterey, has long been considered the world’s most important forum for lovers of exquisite automobiles. Interest is not limited here to vintage cars but instead includes leading-edge design study concept cars and visionary technology.