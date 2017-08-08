Audi offers trade-in bonus for switching to latest efficiency technologies

AUDI AG is offering attractive trade-in bonuses to customers who switch to an Audi with Euro 6 standard from diesel-powered cars with emission standards Euro 1 through Euro 4. The price advantage is scaled by model. Depending on the category of the new car, it amounts to between €3,000 and €10,000. The bonus is especially attractive for customers who select an Audi with plug-in-hybrid technology or a g-tron model that runs on CNG (compressed natural gas). The initiative is applicable in Germany with immediate effect. In this way, Audi is helping to accelerate the replacement of older vehicles with modern and more environmentally friendly cars.

If a customer decides to take advantage of this offer, his or her car is taken off the road and scrapped. Together with additional measures agreed within the context of the German “National Diesel Forum”, this is intended to quickly and sustainably reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

The bonuses offered by Audi are aimed at all drivers of diesel cars with the emission standards Euro 1 through Euro 4, regardless of the model or brand. The company is also offering attractive conditions for customer who change over to a late-model used Audi. The bonuses are financed by AUDI AG and are available until December 31, 2017; they will be granted directly through the Audi dealerships without customers having to make separate applications.

Customers who decide to buy an Audi with technology facilitating especially low emissions, such as an e-tron model with plug-in hybrid drive, have additional benefits: If the conditions for the German government’s “environmental bonus” are fulfilled, customers receive that bonus in addition to the Audi bonus. Furthermore, Audi doubles its share of the government’s “environmental bonus” from the current €1,500 in the context of this temporary trade-in campaign.

For future drivers of an Audi g-tron, the trade-in bonus increases by €1,000 compared with the regular amount. So with the soon-to-be-launched new models A4 Avant g-tron* or A5 Sportback g-tron**, it increases to €9,500. With the climate-friendly fuel Audi e-gas, the Audi g-tron models produce 80 percent less CO2 than a gasoline-powered car with a similar performance***. Regardless of the trade-in bonus, Audi is making a three-year supply without additional charges of this fuel from regenerative sources available to customers who order a g-tron model by May 31, 2018. The customers merely pay the regular price for CNG (compressed natural gas) at the filling station.

