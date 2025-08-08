Audi launches product initiative in China with introduction of PPE and PPC models

Audi is introducing a new generation of electric vehicles and efficient combustion-engine models to the Chinese market

Product initiative kicks off in China: Audi is introducing a new generation of electric vehicles and efficient combustion-engine models to the Chinese market, specifically designed to meet the needs of Chinese customers. Leading the way are the Audi Q6L e-tron and Audi Q6L Sportback e-tron – the first localized models based on the PPE – alongside the Audi A5L and Audi A5L Sportback, which are built on the PPC platform. The fully electric Q models and the Audi A5L were officially launched on August 7 during a launch event in Hangzhou. The Audi A5L Sportback has been commercially available since August 1.

PPE models made at Audi FAW NEV Company in Changchun

Based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Audi Q6L e-tron and Audi Q6L Sportback e-tron stand out for their impressive driving and charging performance, as well as for excellent range and efficiency. In addition to the characteristic extended wheelbase, both models feature a China-specific infotainment system. The Audi A6L e-tron, a further PPE model tailored for China, was unveiled for the first time at Auto Shanghai 2025. The production of these models is handled by Audi FAW NEV Company, a cooperation company between Audi and long-standing partner FAW. The company built a new site in Changchun for this purpose.

Audi A5L and A5L Sportback: next-generation efficiency in combustion models

Together with its partners FAW and SAIC, Audi is launching the next generation of its successful mid-size class with two variants: the Audi A5L with FAW and the Audi A5L Sportback with SAIC. Based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), both models deliver a blend of dynamic driving characteristics and efficiency while offering state-of-the-art driver assistance features.

