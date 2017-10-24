Audi launches online sales for used cars

A used car from the comfort of your own sofa: Audi is the first automotive brand to offer a complete digital solution for dealers. This combines purchase, payment options, registration and individual delivery. With a new, proprietary Audi online platform, customers can now buy Audi Approved :plus models around the clock and have them delivered throughout Germany at the time and place of their choice. The platform users conclude the financing completely digital – also from home or via their mobile device.