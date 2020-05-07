Audi is preparing its first purely digital worldwide market launch for the new A3 family

Audi is currently preparing the company’s first ever market launch of a new model in purely digital form: the new A3 family will be delivered to customers worldwide during the course of the year. About 15,000 sales and service employees as well as about 20,000 service technicians at retail partners around the globe have to be prepared and trained for this. In view of the coronavirus crisis, Audi is for the first time completely foregoing face-to-face training and instead is using a variety of digital formats ranging from web-based training to augmented reality and virtual reality training.

“With the new A3 family, we are launching one of our most important model lines on the market this year. Thanks to the great commitment, creativity and motivation of our team and our partners, we were able to very swiftly and flexibly switch over to digital training formats so that our worldwide sales and service network could optimize their preparations for this,” said Horst Hanschur, Head of Retail Business Development and Customer Services at AUDI AG. “We benefit here from our many years of experience in using digital tools for our sales and service training. In view of the currently difficult worldwide situation, we are further accelerating the shift to digitalization we had already initiated. We are already working intensively on the next steps and we want to further develop this methodology, especially for our electric offensive. With the increasing digitalization of our vehicles, we are consequently also digitalizing our training methodology.”