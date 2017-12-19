Audi integrates infotainment services with Amazon Music

Audi today announced an integration with Amazon Music for greater customer benefit. Amazon Music is now accessible to Audi owners through their vehicle’s MMI® system via the Audi MMI connect® mobile application.

Owners of 2017 or 2018 models of the Audi A3, A4, A4 allroad, Audi Q7, R8, TT and 2018 models of the Audi Q5 and A5 can listen to millions of songs available through Amazon Music right from the road, from streaming services Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music. Using the Audi MMI connect® mobile application, Audi customers can enjoy a more seamless integration of Amazon Music into their vehicles.

When connected via the Audi MMI connect app, drivers can use the MMI® interface to make song selections, scroll through the playlists and stations, browse new releases and charts and search the music library to explore new artists, genres and styles.

To access Amazon Music, Audi owners should:

1. Connect a compatible mobile device to the in-vehicle Wi-Fi*

2. Download the most recent Audi MMI® connect app to a compatible smartphone (version 2.9 or later)

3. Log into the MMI connect app with myAudi credentials

4. Swipe left to find Media

5. Click on Amazon Music and log in with Amazon credentials

6. Navigate Amazon Music through the vehicle’s MMI screen

Audi customers who are also Amazon Prime members can now stream more than two million songs available from Prime Music, as well as over one thousand playlists and stations. Additionally, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can access the on-demand, full catalog streaming service, including tens of millions of songs and thousands of expertly-curated playlists and stations through the Audi MMI® connect app. Customers who have purchased or stored music from Amazon Music will also be able to stream their library while driving (no membership or subscription required).

In addition to music streaming, with an active Audi Connect PRIME subscription, the Audi connect mobile application also supports remote vehicle services including Curfew, Speed, and Valet Alerts, remote lock and unlock capability and online car finder.

For more information, please visit www.audiusa.com

To learn more about Amazon Music, visit www.amazon.com/amazonmusic.

*An Audi Connect® subscription is not required to use Amazon music.

Connect PRIME services are optional, may require an additional subscription with separate terms and conditions, and should be used only when it is safe and appropriate. Trial or paid subscription required. Connect PRIME services require vehicle cellular connectivity and availability of vehicle GPS signal; certain services collect location information, see Terms of Service for information about how to disable. Online services are subject to change at any time. Google Earth features will not be available after December 2020 for Model Year 2018 & prior vehicles. Google Earth is a trademark of Google Inc. See Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and other details at https://www.audiusa.com/privacy and https://www.audiusa.com/technology/intelligence/audi-connect/connect-terms.

Car Finder requires Audi MMI connect app. Smartphone message and data rates apply. Do not use feature to locate stolen vehicle.

Curfew and valet alert should only be viewed when it is safe and appropriate. Smartphone message and data rates apply.

Always obey speed and traffic laws. Speed alert should only be viewed when it is safe and appropriate. Message and data rates apply.

Remote lock/unlock feature is not available on vehicles with a removable SIM card and Audi A3 models.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.