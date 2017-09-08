Audi at the IAA 2017: Autonomous driving in three steps

Progress in three levels: Audi is showcasing its autonomous driving strategy at the IAA 2017. The new Audi A8 incorporates conditional automated driving at level 3 as standard. Two concept cars will also be demonstrating the Audi vision for level 4 and level 5. They also provide insights into the brand’s future Audi AI technologies. Other production models – from sporty to ultra-efficient – round off the motor show presence of the brand with the four rings.