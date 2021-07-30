Audi Hungaria: “smart logistics” with driverless transport system

Six new driverless transport vehicles (FTFs) have been put into service in engine production

Audi Hungaria is constantly making efforts to introduce digital solutions in both manufacturing and logistics. The latest example of this is their collaboration with Jungheinrich, in which six driverless transport vehicles were put into operation in the field of 2.0-litre four-cylinder Otto engine production. FTFs deliver various engine parts from the logistics area straight to the production line. They automatically stop at 57 stations during their journey of more than 1,000 metres, which allows for particularly efficient and reliable material transport.

“Audi Hungaria is the world’s largest engine manufacturer and the central engine supplier of many brands of the Volkswagen Group. This means that we are always required to use state-of-the-art technology. That is why we are working to increase our efficiency and optimize our processes. In addition to “smart” solutions used in production, we are also working on introducing digital solutions in the field of logistics. Automation of our logistics processes is an important step in this area, which contributes to increasing our efficiency and boosting our competitiveness”, said Robert Buttenhauser, Member of the Board of Management responsible for engine production at AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt.

The latest step in automating logistics processes is based on six driverless transport systems equipped with state-of-the-art navigation technology and safety features. During their journey of more than 1,000 metres, the transport systems stop at 57 stations in different areas of the production hall, 50 of which are located right next to the production line. In a single journey, FTFs can carry parts weighing up to 5,000 kilograms for the production of four-cylinder petrol engines. On the way back, they transport packaging materials back to the logistics area. Transport systems are guided by laser navigation supported by reflective surfaces installed on objects along the FTF’s route, such as shelves, walls, and columns. Laser navigation allows for positioning of driverless systems at predefined stations with millimetre-level accuracy.

Audi Hungaria has been encouraging the introduction of digital solutions for years —not only in manufacturing areas, but also in logistics processes. The company uses a total of 60 driverless transport vehicles in various areas of engine production, for example in the manufacturing of electric drives without production lines, where driverless transport systems independently transport components of electric drives to individual workstations.

SOURCE: Audi