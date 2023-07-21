Audi Hungaria: production of the 2 millionth Audi in Győr is finished

This milestone confirms the performance of the Audi Hungaria team

30-year-old Audi Hungaria has reached another significant milestone: today the two millionth car rolled off its production line. The jubilee car, a Karat beige Audi RS Q3 Sportback1, will soon set out to its first owner in Germany. The 400 hp car’s 2.5-litre TFSI engine, which has won the prestigious “International Engine of the Year” award nine times in a row, was also built at Audi Hungaria.

“This year, in addition to our 30th anniversary, our company is also celebrating 25 years of vehicle production, so we are particularly pleased to have reached this important milestone this year. Building on the experience we have gained over the past decades, we are preparing for a new chapter in our vehicle production, in which our new brand CUPRA and electromobility will play a key role,” said Alfons Dintner, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi Hungaria.

Production at Audi Hungaria started in 1998 with the series production of the Audi TT Coupé models, followed a year later by the Audi TT Roadster. Initially, the lacquered bodywork arrived in Győr from Ingolstadt, and the finished cars were assembled by the Győr staff. In 2013, a new era in vehicle manufacturing began with the opening of the new vehicle factory, as then Audi Hungaria turned into an all-round vehicle production plant – with a press shop, body shop, paint shop, assembly shop as well as associated quality assurance activities.

“Series production of the Audi Q3 models started in 2018, which was a big leap for us, as this was the first SUV model from Győr that far surpassed the previous TT production in terms of number of units. Last year, we produced more than 171,000 cars, the most ever in a single year. As further proof of our flexibility and preparedness, preparations for the production of our new model, the CUPRA Terramar, have already been completed. In the future, this model will ensure high production standards and take our vehicle production to a new level,” said Zoltán Les, Member of the Board of Management of Audi Hungaria responsible for Vehicle Manufacturing

The Audi Q3 model series was extended in 2019 with the Audi Q3 Sportback, and later the Audi RS Q32 and Audi RS Q3 Sportback1 models. As an important milestone in e-transformation, the Q3 and Q3 Sportback with MHEV technology were the first electric drive train cars to be produced at Audi Hungaria in Hungary in 2019, followed by the series production of the plug-in hybrid drive train versions of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback in 2020. Series production of the CUPRA Terramar will start in 2024, making Audi Hungaria the first production site of the Audi Group to produce models from other brands in addition to Audi.

SOURCE: Audi