Audi Hungaria produces e-motors for future PPE model generation

Preparations for the production of the new generation of electric motors are already in progress at Audi Hungaria. In the future, Győr will supply the new electric drives for the Group’s all-electric models, which are based on the “Premium Platform Electric (PPE)” developed jointly with Porsche. For their production, a completely new production department will be set up in Audi Hungaria’s drive production. Numerous facilities and the assembly line have already been installed for future production.

“We are very pleased about this new milestone in the drive production. In accordance with the Audi Group’s electrification strategy, we are actively shaping the new era of electrification as the world’s largest drive plant, in addition to producing a large number of efficient combustion engines. This is how we set the course for the future of our company, secure jobs and continue the company’s success story,” says Alfons Dintner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt.

An area of 15,000 m2 is being expanded in an existing production hall for the production of the new drives. The future production of the PPE drives will consist of stator and gear component production as well as axle assembly. Most of the production equipment has already been installed and preparations for future pre-series production are in progress. The realisation of the project in a three-shift system will secure the jobs of about 700 employees in the future.

“At Audi Hungaria, we are doing our own development work for electric drives and have already been producing e-motors in series since 2018. Therefore, our team has a great deal of expertise and essential experience in precise detail work. These are the ideal prerequisites for the production of the new generation of electric drives. As an important part of the global Volkswagen Group, we will continue to make our contribution to our customers with products of excellent quality in the future, as we have done throughout the 28-year success story of our drive production in Győr,” adds Robert Buttenhauser, Member of the Board of Management at AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt., responsible for Powertrain Production.

It was a special feature in the planning of the new production area, that VR glasses were used for the first time at Audi Hungaria for the design of a production line. A major advantage here is that the engineers can plan the production process more effectively, and design it innovativelywith the use of the new 3D image processing technology. This makes the production area more efficient and the workplaces more ergonomic.

In Győr, the electric motor of the Audi e-tron, the first all-electric model from the brand with the four rings, marked the start of e-drive production in 2018. Since then, 187,163 electric drives have already been produced in Győr by the end of 2020.

SOURCE: Audi