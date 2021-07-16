Audi Hungaria: new investment projects in Technical Development

New testing equipment to develop electric engines and electric drives in the spirit of sustainable mobility

Forward-thinking investment: in the two years ahead, Audi Hungaria will be spending a double-digit EUR million amount (billions of HUF) on the Technical Development unit in Győr. The investment project focuses on the commissioning of an electric test bench for developing and enhancing electric engines and electric drives, as well as on the existing testing infrastructure.

As part of the investment project worth billions of HUF, in the spirit of electromobility Audi Hungaria will be expanding and overhauling its engine testing equipment and advancing in the domain of digitalisation as well.”Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, our Technical Development unit is AUDI AG’s third-largest development hub and also the centre of competence for simulation and acoustic and strength analysis testing. Thanks to the investment, we will be able to further reinforce our e-testing competences and, thereby, prepare Technical Development for the era of electromobility. The highly-trained staff of our Vehicle Drive Development department is able to test all drives produced within Volkswagen Group at Audi Hungaria, providing high-quality services for the whole of the Group,” said Alfons Dintner, Chairman of Audi Hungaria’s Board of Management.

In the framework of the investment, a new electric test bench for developing and enhancing electric engines and electric drives will be commissioned. In addition, digital solutions such as digital design and digital vehicle simulation equipment will also be rolled out. In the spirit of e-transformation, existing test benches are also prepared for the testing of hybrid and future electric drives.

Audi Hungaria’s Vehicle Drive Development department currently has a staff of more than 400, working on various and diverse development projects in the fields of simulation, engine design, experimental development, engine control applications, engine acoustics optimisation and vehicle drive testing. The core task of Audi Hungaria’s Vehicle Drive Development department is to support the development and serial production of petrol and diesel engines and electric drives.

SOURCE: Audi