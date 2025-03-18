Audi Hungaria in 2024: stable production figures; sales revenue remains at very high level

The transformation of the automotive industry also shaped Audi Hungaria and its performance in the 2024 financial year

The transformation of the automotive industry also shaped Audi Hungaria and its performance in the 2024 financial year. The company produced 1,580,991 powertrains at the Győr site in the past year, and a total of 179,710 vehicles rolled off the production line (including SKD production). In 2024, the company generated a sales volume of 8.611 billion euros*. As the largest employer in the region, Audi Hungaria employed 11,431 people at the end of last year.

“The transformation of the automotive industry has a strong impact on the present and future of all industry players and thus also on Audi Hungaria. The Audi subsidiary in Győr continues to be a strategic part of the Audi Group’s international production network, and it also made a significant contribution to the success and profitability of the Brand Group Progressive in 2024,” says Michael Breme, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi Hungaria.

The engine plant produced 1,580,991 powertrains last year, 151,899 of which were electric drives. By the end of the year, 179,710 vehicles had rolled off the production line at the vehicle plant, including 99,288 Audi Q3s, 63,759 Audi Q3 Sportbacks, and 16,663 Cupra Terramar since September 2024.

Audi Hungaria generated a sales volume of 8.611 billion euros* and invested 340 million euros* in the 2024 reporting year. The main projects were preparations for series production of the new generation of electric drives (MEBeco) as well as preparations to produce the Audi Q3 successor model. Since the company was founded in 1993, a total of 12.9 billion euros* has been invested in the site. This makes Audi Hungaria the largest investor in the Hungarian automotive industry.

As the largest employer in the region, Audi Hungaria employed 11,431 people at the end of last year. Including the employees of the wholly owned subsidiary AUDI HUNGARIA AHEAD Kft., a total of 11,930 people were employed at the end of 2024.

“Our aim is to secure the future competitiveness of the company. In doing so, we are primarily focused on increasing efficiency and further developing our product and service portfolio in a targeted way. This is particularly challenging in the current situation in the automotive industry, but with the skills and flexibility of our workforce, we will overcome this challenge,” says Achim Grewe, Board Member for Finance, Purchasing, IT, and Compliance.

* The figures are presented according to the local accounting standard HBI.

SOURCE: Audi