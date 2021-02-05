Audi Hungaria: Dr. Elisabeth Knab steps down from Board of Management at own request

Elisabeth Knab, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization at AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt., will step down from the company’s Board of Management at her own request effective May 31, 2021. In the future, she will work as the special representative of the Board of Management for the expansion of strategic contacts in politics and science in Hungary and the Central/Eastern Europe region. She will report directly to the CEO of AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt. in this strategic advisory function. Her successor as the Member of Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization will be announced in due course.

Elisabeth Knab has significantly influenced the business activities of the company over the last ten years, including eight years as a Member of the Board of Management. “I would like to thank Elisabeth Knab for her many years of dedicated work on behalf of Audi and for her contribution to the sustainable and innovative development of Audi Hungaria. I am particularly grateful for her commitment to the employees of Audi Hungaria and the targeted way in which she has built bridges to research and science,” commented Sabine Maassen, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization at AUDI AG.

Alfons Dintner, CEO of Audi Hungaria: “Ms. Knab has enjoyed great success in everything she has done for Audi Hungaria. She has helped to position our company within Audi and the Volkswagen Group as an outstanding production and development location for the future in the Central/Eastern Europe region. She has advanced the company’s activities in the interests of its employees with great enthusiasm and professionalism. In her time on the Board of Management, Audi Hungaria was crowned Hungary’s most attractive employer seven times, and I am particularly grateful to her for that. I am delighted that Ms. Knab will continue to contribute her expertise to our company and support us in strategically important projects.”

György Nagy, Chairman of the Works Council: “During Elisabeth Knab’s time in her role, the cooperation between management and the employee representatives has developed intensively and constructively. I would like to thank Ms. Knab for always being an open, goal-driven partner, for her successful commitment to preserving jobs, and for safeguarding wage development for the future. I wish her every success in her next steps!”

