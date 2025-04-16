Audi honors 87 dealers with 2024 Magna Society Awards

Seventeen dealerships named 2024 Audi Magna Society Elite winners

Audi is honoring 87 top-performing dealerships in the U.S. with the Magna Society Awards, a distinction for dealers who achieved excellent performance in 2024. Seventeen dealerships earned the Magna Society Elite distinction, representing the top 5% of Audi dealers nationwide.

The 2024 Audi Magna Society Elite winners:

Audi Albany Audi Dallas Audi of Nashua
Audi Atlanta Audi Denver Audi Rockville
Audi Burlingame Audi Exchange St. Charles Audi Temecula
Audi Cape Fear Audi Kirkwood Audi Westwood
Audi Carlsbad Audi Milwaukee Santa Monica Audi
Audi Central Houston Audi Natick

To earn Magna Society Award recognition dealers must demonstrate an exceptional level of customer service as well as strong business performance. Audi of America created the awards to recognize dealerships that exceed standard sales targets and business objectives. Qualifying dealerships must engage in specific sales and service programs, adhere to defined business processes, and ensure their facilities and staff represent the Audi brand effectively.

“The 2024 Magna Society Award winners exemplify the highest standards of excellence in both customer service and business performance,” said Thiemo Rusch, SVP of Sales Operations, Audi of America. “Their exceptional commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction has set a new benchmark for success. We celebrate their achievements and look forward to seeing how they will continue to drive growth and elevate the Audi experience in the year ahead.”

The full list of 2024 Magna Society award winners:

* denotes Magna Society Elite dealer

AL Audi Sarasota MO OK
Audi Montgomery Audi Wesley Chapel Audi Kirkwood * Audi Oklahoma City
The Collection Audi
AR MT PA
Audi Little Rock GA Audi Bozeman Audi Devon
Audi Atlanta * Audi Pittsburgh
AZ Audi Gwinnett NC Audi Warrington
Audi Chandler Audi Cape Fear * Audi Washington
IA Audi Northlake Audi Wynnewood
CA Audi Iowa City Audi Wyoming Valley
Audi Burlingame * NH
Audi Carlsbad * IL Audi of Nashua * RI
Audi Modesto Audi Exchange St. Charles * Audi Stratham Audi Warwick
Audi Pacific Audi Orland Park
Audi Rocklin The Audi Exchange NJ SC
Audi Temecula * Audi Eatontown Audi Columbia
Niello Audi IN Audi Englewood Audi Greenville
Santa Monica Audi * Audi Indianapolis Audi Flemington Audi Hilton Head
Audi Paramus
CO KS Audi Princeton TX
Audi Colorado Springs Audi Shawnee Mission Jack Daniels Audi of Audi Central Houston *
Audi Denver * Upper Saddle River Audi Dallas *
Audi Fort Collins MA Paul Miller Audi Audi North Houston
Audi Glenwood Springs Audi Natick * Audi Plano
Audi Norwell NV Audi Sugar Land
CT Audi Shrewsbury Audi Las Vegas Audi West Houston
Audi Danbury Audi West Springfield Audi Reno Tahoe
Audi of Fairfield Audi Westwood * UT
Audi of Wallingford NY Audi Salt Lake City
Hoffman Audi MD Audi Albany *
Hoffman Audi of New London Audi Frederick Audi Manhattan VA
Audi Owings Mills Audi New Rochelle Audi Chantilly
DE Audi Rockville * Audi Southampton Audi Richmond
Audi Wilmington Audi Silver Spring
OH WI
FL MI Audi Bedford Audi Milwaukee *
Audi Jacksonville Audi Grand Rapids Audi Mentor
Audi Pensacola Audi Middleburg Heights

SOURCE: Audi

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/audi-honors-87-dealers-with-2024-magna-society-awards/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here