Audi honors 87 dealers with 2024 Magna Society Awards

Seventeen dealerships named 2024 Audi Magna Society Elite winners

Audi is honoring 87 top-performing dealerships in the U.S. with the Magna Society Awards, a distinction for dealers who achieved excellent performance in 2024. Seventeen dealerships earned the Magna Society Elite distinction, representing the top 5% of Audi dealers nationwide.

The 2024 Audi Magna Society Elite winners:

Audi Albany Audi Dallas Audi of Nashua Audi Atlanta Audi Denver Audi Rockville Audi Burlingame Audi Exchange St. Charles Audi Temecula Audi Cape Fear Audi Kirkwood Audi Westwood Audi Carlsbad Audi Milwaukee Santa Monica Audi Audi Central Houston Audi Natick

To earn Magna Society Award recognition dealers must demonstrate an exceptional level of customer service as well as strong business performance. Audi of America created the awards to recognize dealerships that exceed standard sales targets and business objectives. Qualifying dealerships must engage in specific sales and service programs, adhere to defined business processes, and ensure their facilities and staff represent the Audi brand effectively.

“The 2024 Magna Society Award winners exemplify the highest standards of excellence in both customer service and business performance,” said Thiemo Rusch, SVP of Sales Operations, Audi of America. “Their exceptional commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction has set a new benchmark for success. We celebrate their achievements and look forward to seeing how they will continue to drive growth and elevate the Audi experience in the year ahead.”

The full list of 2024 Magna Society award winners:

* denotes Magna Society Elite dealer

AL Audi Sarasota MO OK Audi Montgomery Audi Wesley Chapel Audi Kirkwood * Audi Oklahoma City The Collection Audi AR MT PA Audi Little Rock GA Audi Bozeman Audi Devon Audi Atlanta * Audi Pittsburgh AZ Audi Gwinnett NC Audi Warrington Audi Chandler Audi Cape Fear * Audi Washington IA Audi Northlake Audi Wynnewood CA Audi Iowa City Audi Wyoming Valley Audi Burlingame * NH Audi Carlsbad * IL Audi of Nashua * RI Audi Modesto Audi Exchange St. Charles * Audi Stratham Audi Warwick Audi Pacific Audi Orland Park Audi Rocklin The Audi Exchange NJ SC Audi Temecula * Audi Eatontown Audi Columbia Niello Audi IN Audi Englewood Audi Greenville Santa Monica Audi * Audi Indianapolis Audi Flemington Audi Hilton Head Audi Paramus CO KS Audi Princeton TX Audi Colorado Springs Audi Shawnee Mission Jack Daniels Audi of Audi Central Houston * Audi Denver * Upper Saddle River Audi Dallas * Audi Fort Collins MA Paul Miller Audi Audi North Houston Audi Glenwood Springs Audi Natick * Audi Plano Audi Norwell NV Audi Sugar Land CT Audi Shrewsbury Audi Las Vegas Audi West Houston Audi Danbury Audi West Springfield Audi Reno Tahoe Audi of Fairfield Audi Westwood * UT Audi of Wallingford NY Audi Salt Lake City Hoffman Audi MD Audi Albany * Hoffman Audi of New London Audi Frederick Audi Manhattan VA Audi Owings Mills Audi New Rochelle Audi Chantilly DE Audi Rockville * Audi Southampton Audi Richmond Audi Wilmington Audi Silver Spring OH WI FL MI Audi Bedford Audi Milwaukee * Audi Jacksonville Audi Grand Rapids Audi Mentor Audi Pensacola Audi Middleburg Heights

SOURCE: Audi