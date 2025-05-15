Audi Forum Ingolstadt World of Experience celebrates 25th anniversary

Audi World of Experience in Ingolstadt opened on December 15, 2000

Located right outside the Audi factory gates, the Audi Forum Ingolstadt has a lot on offer: a museum, experiential vehicle pickups, culinary highlights, and more. Opened on December 15, 2000, the World of Experience covers an area of roughly 77,000 square meters. To mark its 25th anniversary, guests can look forward to various events, both large and small, throughout the year. Celebrations will kick off with activities and events on the Audi Piazza on May 18 to mark International Museum Day.

Products, tradition, and Audi’s social commitment come together at the Audi Forum Ingolstadt. The Audi Forum has a diverse array of offerings: factory and museum tours, exhibits and gastronomy, a selection of films at the Audi arthouse cinema, and Audi-brand items available in the Audi shop and museum store. Since opening at the end of the year 2000, the Audi Forum Ingolstadt has welcomed almost nine million people, proving it is a magnet for visitors in the region. The Audi Forum is designed to be a meeting place for personal encounters between customers, employees, and guests from all over the world. Audi is celebrating its 25th anniversary with various events and activities planned throughout the year.

Special exhibition on International Museum Day

Audi Tradition will be showing a special exhibit on the Audi Piazza on May 18 for International Museum Day. More than a dozen anniversary vehicles from the company’s history will be on display. One of the highlights will be the Auto Union Type C.

For children, there will be a pedal kart course and an open workshop where they can show off their creative talents. Admission is free.

Three movies and good food: Culinary Film Night at the Audi arthouse cinema

Another event scheduled for this year is Culinary Film Night on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Audi arthouse cinema. Themed “Audi goes Cinema,” guests can experience three films in which the brand’s models make an appearance.

The evening will feature the comedy A Hologram for the King by German director Tom Tykwer, starring Tom Hanks; classic action movie James Bond 007 – The Living Daylights starring Timothy Dalton; and superhero film Spider-Man:Homecoming starring Tom Holland. Excitement on the big screen will alternate with culinary breaks.

Further highlights for all attendees will include the original Audi 200 “James Bond” in front of the cinema and a voucher for the current special exhibit “Audi R8 – Generations of Performance” in the Audi museum mobile. More information about the films and food at Culinary Film Night and about how to book tickets can be found here.

Flagship venue in the region: Audi Forum Ingolstadt

Opened on December 15, 2000, the 77,000-square-meter (approx. 828,821 sq ft) World of Experience and Service is a flagship venue for Audi in the region and offers visitors an insight into the company’s brand world.

Housed in a rotunda over 22 meters high, the Audi museum mobile brings the history and innovations of the brand to life. Behind the fully glazed facade, guests learn about the evolution of the automobile and take a fascinating look back at the 20th century with its revolutionary changes.

The museum also regularly presents special exhibits and plays host to the Audi Forum Ingolstadt jazz concert series. You can also enjoy music in various other formats at the Audi Forum Ingolstadt. For example, it is one of the locations for the Audi Summer Concerts that inspire fans from far and wide. Set around the Audi Piazza and Piazzetta, the Summer Sounds event offers a stage for DJs and a relaxed after-work atmosphere for guests. The Audi Christmas concert brings the musical year to a festive close at the Audi Forum. With these and other varied live events, the Audi Forum Ingolstadt has evolved into a popular cultural meeting place.

Guests at the Audi Forum can also go on discovery tours of the Ingolstadt factory and of the Audi museum mobile. Culinary delights await guests in the Market Restaurant, fine-dining restaurant AVUS, and the Bar & Lounge.

Experience offers around the Audi Piazza

The customer center is located next to the restaurants. This is where customers pick up their vehicles in the “experiential pickup” area. The same building also houses the Audi shop and Audi arthouse cinema, which is considered one of the most important venues for sophisticated cinematic film art in the region.

The Market and Customer building – a triangular structure with a glass facade on the south side – houses office space for employees and a spacious foyer with room for a vehicle exhibition showcasing the latest Audi models. All Audi Forum Ingolstadt buildings are arranged around the Audi Piazza, a large space for hosting events and activities. The adjoining Audi Piazzetta, with its lawn and water features, offers space in which to relax.

SOURCE: Audi