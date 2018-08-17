Audi extends involvement in Salzburg Festival

Audi will remain the main sponsor of Salzburg Festival and has extended the cooperation agreement until 2022. The two partners intend to further expand their joint projects over the coming four years. The premium brand has been involved as the main sponsor of the festival since 1995. The annual guest appearance of the Salzburg Festival in Ingolstadt is a highlight of the partnership. The Audi Summer Concerts present top-class artists. This year, Catalan viol player Jordi Savall will be on the stage.