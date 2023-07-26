Audi extends an invitation for a test drive with the Q6 e-tron

Driving experience: Media representatives can get behind the wheel of the Audi Q6 e-tron prototype for the first time

The countdown is on: Development of the first model based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) is on the home stretch. During test drives, selected media representatives are able to get behind the wheel of an Audi Q6 e-tron prototype personally and share their impressions with AUDI AG’s Technical Development team. To top off the event, the new lighting technologies in the Audi Q6 e-tron will also be unveiled.

The Audi Q6 e-tron marks the beginning of the largest model initiative in Audi’s history. It is also the first model on the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE). This technology platform, which is jointly developed by Audi and Porsche, is designed exclusively for electric vehicles. It is scalable to accommodate a wide range of models in the mid-size and luxury segments. The battery size and wheelbase of PPE vehicles are also scalable. This enables both SUV and CUV models with high floors possible, as well as flat-floor models such as the Sportback or Avant, which are part of the core segment of Audi’s range.

Given all these firsts, Audi is preparing the introduction of the model with all due care. As part of Audi’s communication campaign ahead of the model’s launch, the first Audi Q6 e-tron Experience event, a prototype drive, is now taking place. In this way, the brand with the four rings is revealing, at this very early stage, a glimpse into various areas of the vehicle’s technology and the work of the developer team. As a special feature of the event, which will take place over the next two weeks, media representatives will be invited to take a seat behind the wheel of the Audi Q6 e-tron prototype themselves and get a first impression of the way it drives. Audi experts will accompany them in the passenger seat to provide support with their expertise.

The focus of this Audi Q6 e-tron Experience will be on how Audi’s DNA is expressed in this new model and the premiere of a world first in the field of lighting technology.

The new model, which will be unveiled before the year’s end, will redefine the industry’s benchmarks in terms of performance, range, and charging. It is also the first fully electric model to roll off the production line in Ingolstadt. In addition, Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt will become the first AUDI AG production site with its own battery assembly facility. The upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron thus represents the brand’s global transformation to a provider of premium electric mobility.

SOURCE: Audi