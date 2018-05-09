Audi expands Traffic Light Information – now available in 10 US cities

Audi of America announced today the expansion of Traffic Light Information to two more cities across the U.S. – Phoenix and areas of Kansas City, Kansas.

In 2016, Audi, in collaboration with Traffic Technology Services (TTS), launched Traffic Light Information in Las Vegas. With the addition of Phoenix and Kansas City, 10 cities and more than 2,250 intersections across the U.S. use the service. Enabled cities include: Dallas and Houston, Palo Alto and Arcadia, California; Portland, Oregon and Denver, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C.

“Audi continues to be an industry leader in connectivity and mobility solutions,” said Scott Keogh, president, Audi of America. “Not only do V2I technologies like Traffic Light Information help to reduce driver stress, they are also essential infrastructure developments as we continue toward an automated future.”

Time-to-Green

Traffic Light Information, an Audi connect PRIME feature available on select 2017 and 2018 models, enables the car to communicate with the infrastructure in certain cities and metropolitan areas across the U.S.

When one of these select Audi models approaches a connected traffic light, it receives real-time signal information from the traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via the on-board 4G LTE data connection. When the light is red, the TLI feature will display the time remaining until the signal changes to green in the instrument cluster in front of the driver or in the head-up display (if equipped). This “time-to-green” information helps reduce stress by letting the driver know approximately how much time remains before the light changes.

Future iterations of V2I technology could include integration within the vehicle’s start/stop function, Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA), optimized navigation routing, and other predictive services. All of these services are designed to help reduce congestion and enhance mobility on crowded roadways.