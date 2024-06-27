Audi enhances voice control in current and future models with ChatGPT

“With the seamless integration of ChatGPT into our voice control, we are combining the strengths of both applications,” says Marcus Keith, Vice President of Interior, Infotainment, and Connectivity Development at Audi. “In addition to a range of voice-controlled functions, our customers will now benefit from simple and secure access to AI-based knowledge. This is the next step towards a best-in-class in-cabin experience in Audi vehicles.”

Vehicles answer everyday questions

Audi has enhanced its existing self-learning voice assistant, the Audi assistant, in models with the new E3 1.2 electronics architecture, which celebrated its premiere in the new Audi Q6 e-tron1. Passengers can activate the assistant as usual by saying “Hey Audi” or using the push-to-talk button on the steering wheel to ask their questions. The Audi assistant automatically recognizes whether to execute a vehicle function, search for a destination, or, for example, provide the weather forecast. The Audi system only forwards queries to ChatGPT when it cannot answer general knowledge questions. Drivers enjoy a seamless experience as all the functions are integrated into the Audi assistant. Data security has the highest priority; to ensure optimal privacy, all questions and answers are deleted after processing. Moreover, ChatGPT never has access to vehicle data.

Future potential: Benefiting from the new possibilities of AI

In the future, it will also be possible to ask questions about the vehicle, for example about the correct tire pressure. The use of large language models, for example from Cerence, makes this and many other use cases possible.

AI supports Audi as a digital and data-driven company

Audi wants to fully exploit the potential of artificial intelligence – with services and products to improve the customer experience as well as in several fields of application to optimize business processes. For example, as a creative impulse in design, in HR knowledge transfer as a chat bot and in production to support quality control. The latest applications are an AI for checking spot welds in body construction and AI-based crack detection in the press shop. At the same time, Audi is committed to the responsible use of AI in its principles of conduct and in a declaration of principles. In line with compliance, regulation (EU Data Act and AI Act) and ethics, employees are also being trained to use AI in a future-oriented manner.