AUDI E5 Sportback: Production and pre-sales started in China

Dedicated AUDI production facility established in Anting, Shanghai

The first series-production model of the newly established AUDI brand, created specifically for the Chinese market – the AUDI E5 Sportback – rolled off the assembly line on August 18 in Anting. Pre-sale for the AUDI E5 Sportback, developed in the strategic partnership between Audi and its Chinese partner SAIC, started on the same day: Customers in China can now preorder the model. The first vehicles will be delivered in September.

Fermín Soneira, CEO of the China-dedicated AUDI brand, says: “Every vehicle from the AUDI brand embodies the best of both worlds: iconic design, premium quality, technical precision, emotional driving dynamics, combined with China’s cutting-edge technology, innovation and digital ecosystem. With pre-sales now launched alongside production, the E5 Sportback enters the market fully equipped to deliver an uncompromising experience for Chinese customers. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era of ICVs.”

Dedicated production facility for AUDI models

To manufacture AUDI models, the two partners have established a dedicated production facility on the existing SAIC Volkswagen site in Anting, Shanghai. Initially, around 700 employees will produce the AUDI E5 Sportback there. Two additional AUDI models are scheduled to follow within the next two years. The manufacturing operations in Anting are defined by a high degree of automation, state-of-the-art technologies – including machine learning for quality monitoring – and a fully digitalized production management system.

AUDI E5 Sportback: first series model of the new AUDI brand

The four-door AUDI E5 Sportback, is a fully electric fastback, combining dynamic proportions, power outputs of up to 579 kW and a maximum range of 770km. Four distinct powertrains offer rear-wheel or quattro drive for a dynamic driving experience, accelerating from 0-100km/h in up to 3.4 seconds. Built on the new Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP), the E5 Sportback offers next-generation connected vehicle functionality and full-car over the air updates.

SOURCE: Audi