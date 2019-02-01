Audi e-tron charging service goes on-grid

The green light has been given for unlimited, trouble-free electric mobility. The Audi e-tron Charging Service is going on-grid in ten markets. The service will be rolled out in a further six markets in the first quarter and expanded in Eastern Europe over the course of the year. When driving abroad, Audi customers can charge their cars according to the local purchasing conditions without any extra costs. To cover individual charging needs, customers can choose from two different tariffs. Providing a premium charging offer, Audi makes 80% of all public charging stations in Europe accessible on the basis of just one contract.

The e-tron (combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi)*: 26.2 – 22.6 (WLTP); 24.6 – 23.7 (NEFZ); CO2 emissions combined in g/km (g/mi): 0) marks the dawn of a new era for Audi. The brand with the four rings is being transformed from a classic automotive manufacturer into a premium mobility systems supplier. The Audi e-tron Charging Service is part of a broad-based offering for charging and provides access to the public charging infrastructure in 16 European countries. The service will be rolled out in eight additional markets in Eastern Europe over the course of the year. Audi’s charging card brings together more than 72,000 charging points operated by 220 providers. On longer journeys, Audi customers can charge their cars at the high-power IONITY network charging terminals and benefit from special conditions. Additional HPC charging points operated by other providers round off the e-tron Charging Service for long-distance journeys.

Freedom to choose: Two tariffs

To cover individual charging needs, the e-tron Charging Service offers two different tariffs. The “City” tariff is aimed primarily at urban commuters. It is available for a basic fee of €4.95 per month. For each charging process, customers then pay €7.95 for AC charging (up to 22 kW) and €9.95 for DC charging (up to 50 kW), regardless of the charging duration and how much energy is drawn.

SOURCE: Audi