Audi on demand: Premium brand expands mobility offerings

Audi is significantly expanding its mobility offerings in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, the brand is opening two new locations for Audi on demand, its premium mobility service. A year ago, the company launched its all-inclusive service in the city as a pilot project exclusively for customers living in a luxury residential complex. Now the service is available to the general public and offering even more flexible booking options. China is among the world’s lead markets for the urban mobility services provided by Audi. In addition to its presence in Hong Kong, Audi on demand also became available in Beijing starting in September 2017. The service also is offered in San Francisco and at Munich Airport.
The two new Audi on demand sites are the Audi Tsim Sha Tsui and Audi Admiralty showrooms in Kowloon and on Hong Kong Island. From here all customers can now flexibly make use of cars equipped with exclusive features – ranging from compact cars to SUV, as well as high-performance models from Audi Sport. “With Audi on demand we are meeting our customers’ new needs and responding to the extreme scarcity of parking spaces in Hong Kong,” said Lothar Korn, Managing Director of Audi Hong Kong. “Beginning immediately, customers in Hong Kong can enjoy using the Audi model of their choice, with great flexibility and at the push of a button. Whenever they desire, and regardless of the destination they have in mind.”
They can use their smartphones to book the model they want or reserve it in advance for time periods lasting from one hour to a month. An Audi on demand agent hands over their chosen car and explains its features and functions. Customers pay online via credit card. The service is billed on an hourly basis at an all-inclusive rate. This includes unlimited driving mileage, full insurance coverage, fuel and 24-hour customer service.