Audi on demand: Premium brand expands mobility offerings

Audi is significantly expanding its mobility offerings in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, the brand is opening two new locations for Audi on demand, its premium mobility service. A year ago, the company launched its all-inclusive service in the city as a pilot project exclusively for customers living in a luxury residential complex. Now the service is available to the general public and offering even more flexible booking options. China is among the world’s lead markets for the urban mobility services provided by Audi. In addition to its presence in Hong Kong, Audi on demand also became available in Beijing starting in September 2017. The service also is offered in San Francisco and at Munich Airport.